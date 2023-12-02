Paresh Rawal on 'Hera Pheri 3,' nepotism, survival in Bollywood

By Isha Sharma 04:23 pm Dec 02, 202304:23 pm

Highlights from Paresh Rawal's latest interview

From starring in art films to playing notorious villains and creating a niche for himself through comedy films, is there anything Paresh Rawal cannot do? After starting his career in 1982, he has constantly redefined himself, and even at 68, he is still at it. In an interview with The Indian Express, he opened up on nepotism, survival in Bollywood, and Hera Pheri 3!

How he has kept himself free of any labels

On not being tagged solely a comedian or a villain, Rawal told TIE, "It's a conscious and deliberate decision... I am an actor and I can do different types of roles." "Once you brand yourself, people are ready with their labels, they will stick it on you. But I am an actor, why should I brand myself, put myself in a cage?" he stated.

How has Rawal survived successfully so far?

It's tough to survive in the film business for such a long haul, but Rawal is an exception. He said, "You just have to keep on working hard and keep yourself fresh. Keep yourself abreast with literature and the surroundings...with what is happening around you." "That is the key, I think. I feel very happy and blessed for the love of the people."

His thoughts on current crop of actors

On surviving as an actor, Rawal added, "Through my journey, I have also learned not to forget the writer and the director because they put their faith in me and my talent." Furthermore, lauding the present generation of actors, he said, "This generation is very hard working, very focused, never wavering." He particularly applauded Vicky Kaushal, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Rajkummar Rao, and Ayushmann Khurrana.

Rawal doesn't find issues with nepotism

Rawal—whose sons Aditya Rawal (Faraaz) and Aniruddh Rawal (second-unit/assistant director on Tiger Zinda Hai) are also actors—chimed in on the ever-flaming nepotism debate. "If my son was as talented as Ranbir Kapoor or Alia Bhatt...I'll bet a fortune on him. Why should I not? It is not a wrong thing. If a doctor's child won't become a doctor, then what, a barber?" he remarked.

Updates on 'Welcome to the Jungle,' 'HP3'

Rawal also gave much-anticipated updates on Welcome to the Jungle and Hera Pheri 3. About the former, he said that it is being made with a "massive budget" and will be "fantastic." As for HP 3, "It's such a big brand so one has to be cautious. You can't take things for granted because...times have changed now." It will start rolling around March-April 2024.

