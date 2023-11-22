IMDb rankings 2023: SRK, Alia, Deepika top popular actors' list

By Aikantik Bag 01:08 pm Nov 22, 2023

IMDb Top 10 Most Popular Indian Stars of 2023 list is out now

IMDb recently revealed its Top 10 Most Popular Indian Stars of 2023, based on the page views of over 200M monthly visitors from around the world. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan clinched the top spot, for his back-to-back all-time blockbuster films Pathaan and Jawan, which garnered significant global attention this year. Alia Bhatt maintained her second-place position for the second year in a row, with Deepika Padukone ranked in the third position.

Bhatt and Padukone did stellar work in 2023

Bhatt appeared in two major films in 2023, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and her Hollywood debut, Heart of Stone. The actor expressed her gratitude and said, "I thank my audience for bringing me to the position that I am at...I promise to keep working hard and bringing more inspiring stories and characters on screen." Padukone, also, had two releases Pathaan and Jawan.

Wamiqa Gabbi's debut on IMDb's Top 10 list

Wamiqa Gabbi made her debut on IMDb's list and ranked fourth. Gabbi stated, "The fact that IMDb represents the sentiment of the global audience makes this even more special for me." She starred in projects like Vishal Bhardwaj's thrillers Charlie Chopra and Khufiya, Vikramaditya Motwane's period drama series Jubilee, the web series Modern Love Chennai, and the Punjabi film Kali Jotta.

Other stars on IMDb's top 10 list

Nayanthara, ranked fifth as she made her Bollywood debut in Jawan alongside Khan. Tamannaah Bhatia, at number six, worked across regions, languages, and platforms, starring in streaming films Lust Stories 2, Jee Karda, Aakhri Sach, the theatrical release Bholaa Shankar, and a cameo in Jailer. Kareena Kapoor Khan, ranked seventh, made her OTT debut with Jaane Jaan. Sobhita Dhulipala and Akshay Kumar ranked eighth and ninth respectively whereas Vijay Sethupathi secured the 10th position.

