Badshah breaks silence on dating rumors with Mrunal Thakur

Entertainment

By Tanvi Gupta 10:44 am Nov 14, 202310:44 am

Is Badshah dating Mrunal Thakur? Rapper addresses rumors

Badshah and Mrunal Thakur stirred up dating rumors when a video from Shilpa Shetty Kundra's Diwali bash showed them holding hands. Social media went ablaze with "are they" or "aren't they" whispers. Amid the frenzy, Thakur shared a picture with Badshah and Shetty Kundra, affectionately calling them her "two favorites." Now, a day later, the rapper has addressed the chatter, quashing the rumors with a statement.

Viral exit of Badshah and Thakur raised questions about dating

In the viral snapshot, Thakur and Badshah were captured leaving Shetty Kundra's Diwali soirée hand in hand. The Pippa actor radiated elegance in a pastel green lehenga, while the rapper sported a dapper black ethnic ensemble. On Monday, Badshah shared a cryptic note that read, "To samajhne ki koshish kar, sikka uchala gaya hai (So, try to understand, the coin has been tossed)."

Take a look at the video here

'Sorry to disappoint you…'

Tuesday morning saw Badshah taking to his Instagram Stories, apologizing to his fans, which was laced with a bit of humor. While he didn't explicitly address the rumors, his note debunked assumptions with a straightforward declaration. "Dear Internet, sorry to disappoint you yet again but jaisa aap soch rahe hain waisa nahi hai (It's not what you're thinking)," he wrote, accompanied by laughing emojis.

Earlier, Thakur was linked to a Telugu star

Producer Allu Aravind recently triggered rumors about Thakur's engagement to a Telugu film actor. While presenting her with the Best Female Actor award for Sita Ramam, Aravind extended wishes for a "happy marriage" and expressed hope that "she would make Hyderabad her home soon." It prompted questions about a secret marriage on social media. Nevertheless, the Jersey actor dispelled the rumors through a video.

Throwback: When Badshah shut down marriage rumors with Isha Rikhi

Meanwhile, Badshah also once confronted rumors of a marriage with Punjabi actor Isha Rikhi, vehemently rejecting the speculations. Taking to Instagram, he conveyed his displeasure, declaring, "Dear media, I respect you but this is super lame. Whoever's feeding you this nonsense needs to find better masala." Notably, Badshah was previously married to Jasmine Masih. They wed in 2012 and had a daughter in 2017. However, the couple reportedly parted ways in 2020.