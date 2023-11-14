Box office collection: 'Japan' holds the fort on first Monday

Karthi is a household name in Tamil cinema and over the years, he has carved his niche. His recent release Japan has been in the buzz and is currently pitted against Jigarthanda DoubleX. The latter has an upper hand at the box office but the gangster drama is also raking in quite well. Let's see how it performed on a weekday.

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Raju Murugan directorial earned Rs. 3 crore (early estimates) on Monday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 13.9 crore in India. The action comedy received mixed reviews from critics. The cast includes Anu Emmanuel, Sunil, Vijay Milton, KS Ravikumar, Jithan Ramesh, and Vagai Chandrasekhar, among others. The project is bankrolled under the Dream Warrior Pictures banner.

