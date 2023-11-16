Box office collection: '12th Fail' slows down in third week

1/3

Entertainment 1 min read

Box office collection: '12th Fail' slows down in third week

By Aikantik Bag 10:17 am Nov 16, 202310:17 am

'12th Fail' box office collection

Vikrant Massey is one of the most adept actors in Bollywood and the actor has donned a varried range of characters over the years. His recent release 12th Fail has emerged to be a box office wonder and earned over Rs. 35 crore in India. However, in its third week, the movie seems to have finally slowed down amid steep competition from biggies.

2/3

India collection and cast of the film

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Vidhu Vinod Chopra directorial earned Rs. 95 lakh (early estimates) on Wednesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 35.6 crore in India. The film received rave reviews from critics and viewers. The cast includes Medha Shankar, Sukumar Tudu, Suraj Naagar, Harish Khanna, Sanjay Bishnoi, and Priyanshu Chatterjee, among others. It is about to end its box office run soon.

3/3

Twitter Post