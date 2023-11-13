Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones to attend Bollywood party: Report

By Aikantik Bag 02:29 pm Nov 13, 202302:29 pm

Michael Douglas to visit India in the last week of November

Hollywood stars Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones are set to visit India and attend the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa. Reportedly, Douglas accepted the invitation during the 76th Cannes Film Festival. Now, as per ETimes, the star couple has a hectic schedule as they aim to explore various regions of the country, attend a Bollywood party, and meet prominent Indian actors.

Details of the jam-packed India trip

Producer Shailendra Singh stated, "He will arrive a day prior to his engagements. We are having a fun-filled 24 hours in Goa before his work begins on November 27. We are hosting an intimate dinner for him that night." Reportedly, Singh is set to throw a lavish Bollywood party to celebrate his 25th year in the film industry.

Douglas to receive an award at IFFI 2023

During his visit, the Wall Street actor is slated to participate in 78 events, including dinners hosted by Goa's Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Anurag Thakur. Douglas is set to receive the Satyajit Ray Excellence in Film Lifetime Award on the festival's final day. Additionally, he may visit a southern Indian city to meet and engage with the top South Indian actors.