'Reply 1988' stars Lee Hyeri and Ryu Jun-yeol break up

By Aikantik Bag 01:44 pm Nov 13, 202301:44 pm

Lee Hyeri and Ryu Jun-yeol dated for seven long years

Renowned Korean actors Ryu Jun-yeol and Lee Hyeri, who captured viewers' hearts with their on-screen chemistry in the hit drama Reply 1988, have reportedly broken up after dating for seven years. The split was reported by News1 and subsequently confirmed by both stars' agencies, C-JeS Studios and Creative Group ING, who stated, "It is true that they broke up."

Couple has decided to remain friends and colleagues

In the wake of their decision to separate, Lee and Ryu have mutually agreed to continue their bond as friends. They have opted to maintain their professional ties, pledging to support one another in their individual careers. Industry insiders and fellow actors have reportedly expressed disappointment over the couple's separation, given their long-standing status as a prominent duo in the industry.

Relationship history and public reaction

The relationship between the duo became public in August 2017 when a South Korean media outlet published photos of the pair enjoying a riverside outing. Fans had already been enamored with their on-screen chemistry in Reply 1988, where they portrayed friends and neighbors navigating life during the late 1980s. Upon learning of their real-life romance, fans rejoiced in their off-screen success as their characters didn't end up together on the show.