Matthew Perry's ex-girlfriend reveals 'Mattman' emerged 'when he wasn't sober'

1/6

Entertainment 3 min read

Matthew Perry's ex-girlfriend reveals 'Mattman' emerged 'when he wasn't sober'

By Tanvi Gupta 01:40 pm Nov 13, 202301:40 pm

Kayti Edwards dishes out unsettling details about Matthew Perry's demise

Kayti Edwards, Matthew Perry's ex-girlfriend and former assistant, has expressed concerns about his possible relapse into addiction before his death. Edwards, who dated the actor in 2006, voiced her apprehensions to The Sun, denying the notion that "he just drowned in his own jacuzzi." She also pointed to Perry's use of the nickname "Mattman" in his social media posts as a potential indicator of substance use.

2/6

Why does this story matter?

Perry was discovered dead in his jacuzzi at his California residence on October 28 with the precise cause of death still undetermined. Initial toxicology reports found no traces of drugs in Perry's system. Edwards had a close relationship with the actor during his struggles with drug addiction. Despite their breakup, they remained close. Edwards is the granddaughter of director Blake Edwards and actor Julie Andrews.

3/6

Why does Edwards suspect that Perry might have ingested pills?

During the interview, Edwards stated, "There are a lot of things that don't add up for me. I don't think he just drowned in his hot tub, that doesn't sound right. I think he might have taken pills in the week before." Edwards also highlighted the lack of prescription painkillers at the scene, citing Perry's past behavior. She said, "He was paranoid and would take them all, so there wasn't any evidence."

4/6

'Mattman thing wasn't something he did when he was sober...'

The actor used the moniker "Mattman" on his social media before he died, which was of note according to Edwards. "That Mattman thing wasn't something he did when he was sober. Mattman 'came out' when he wasn't sober and felt invincible," stated Edwards. "I'm Mattman," those were Perry's last public words, in a cryptic October 22 Instagram post accompanied by a photo of the actor reclining in his hot tub.

5/6

'He'd a thing with water when he was doing drugs'

Further in the interview, Perry's ex-partner added that the star—best known for bringing F.R.I.E.N.D.S﻿ character Chandler Bing to life—was often obsessed with water when "high." She added, "One time, his neighbor in Hollywood Hills found Perry naked and high in his swimming pool. I had to go over there and get him out of his neighbor's pool." "He had a thing with water when he was doing drugs."

6/6

When pregnant Edwards was paid to obtain drugs by Perry

After working as Perry's assistant in 2011, Edwards disclosed that the actor would frequently request her to procure drugs even when she was pregnant. Notably, Perry openly discussed his struggles with alcohol and drug addiction, admitting to consuming up to 55 Vicodin pills daily during his darkest time. In his memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, he detailed undergoing rehab 15 times and investing $9M in achieving sobriety.