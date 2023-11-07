'Five Nights At Freddy's' sequel happening? Here's what we know

1/7

Entertainment 3 min read

'Five Nights At Freddy's' sequel happening? Here's what we know

By Tanvi Gupta 11:05 am Nov 07, 202311:05 am

'Five Nights at Freddy's': Future of the franchise revealed

Universal Pictures and Blumhouse's cinematic adaptation of Five Nights at Freddy's was released in theaters on October 27. Set within a haunting Chuck E Cheese-inspired establishment, the film's spooky ambiance has already reeled in an astonishing $113M at the international box office. With the film's massive success, director Emma Tammi recently discussed a potential sequel and unresolved story points in an interview. Let's dive into the details.

2/7

Why does this story matter?

The film draws its chilling inspiration from the immensely popular eponymous video game series, created by Scott Cawthon. Tammi helmed the film, while also crafting the screenplay alongside Cawthon and Seth Cuddeback. While the filmmaker hinted at the possibility of a sequel, the franchise's future hangs in the balance. That's because, despite its big box office success, the movie's reception has been a mix of praise and perplexity.

3/7

But first, know about the 'FNAF' plot and cast

In FNAF, Josh Hutcherson portrays a troubled security guard Mike who reluctantly takes a night-time job at a deserted family entertainment center. During his shift, he makes a horrifying discovery as he encounters animatronic mascots, who have a sinister tendency to come to life and engage in murderous activities. The film also features Elizabeth Lail, Piper Rubio, Mary Stuart Masterson, and Matthew Lillard in supporting roles.

4/7

Excited to keep making more movies in this world: Tammi

During an interview with Variety, director Tammi hinted at the possibility of a sequel to FNAF. When asked about the potential for more films in the franchise, Tammi expressed enthusiasm, stating, "We're definitely excited to keep making more movies in this world." Her response came after Lillard previously teased the idea of additional films, to which Tammi responded with a cautious, "We'll have to see."

5/7

When Lillard's 'three-picture deal' sparked sequel speculations

In January, while speaking onWeeklyMTG podcast, Lillard mentioned signing a "three-picture deal" for the franchise, sparking sequel speculation. He stated, "I just got cast in a movie called Five Nights at Freddy's. It's very fun. It is a three-picture deal with Universal and Blumhouse." Considering this statement, there's a strong possibility that he could return as the primary antagonist for FNAF 2.

6/7

'FNAF 2': Unmasking potential twists, new scares, and animatronics

FNAF's game series has shown that there are more stories to explore. In the second game, a new security guard named Jeremy Fitzgerald takes a job at the spooky Freddy's Fazbear Pizzeria. So, in addition to Mike, there could be another security guard. While Mike doesn't wear an animatronic costume in the first movie, the second game allows the main character to wear one to blend in with the animatronics. This could add an exciting twist to the second movie.

7/7

'FNAF': Top-grossing horror film of the year

Despite a modest $20M budget, the film is exceeding expectations at the box office. It has also made its debut on the streaming platform Peacock. In just 10 days, the movie has become the top-grossing horror film of the year, surpassing titles like The Nun II ($85M), M3GAN ($95M), and Scream VI ($108M). Its international box office performance has been equally impressive, raking in $113M, resulting in a global total of $217M.