LEGO unveils The 'F.R.I.E.N.D.S' Apartments set loaded with insider references

Written by Chandraveer Mathur Mail Last updated on May 16, 2021, 05:20 pm

After designing scale models for NASA, renowned toymaker LEGO intends to tap into millennials' nostalgia for the F.R.I.E.N.D.S TV show that aired its last episode in 2004. LEGO's new 2,048-piece F.R.I.E.N.D.S-themed set allows you to relive the show and possibly continue the story of Rachel, Ross, Joey, Monica, Phoebe, and Chandler. It even contains insider references for die-hard fans. Here are more details.

Details

Chandler's ex-girlfriend Janice also makes her Minifigure debut

Officially called The Friends Apartments kit, pieces come together to form the two New York apartments with a connecting hallway. The seven F.R.I.E.N.D.S Minifigures are dressed in costumes tied to classic episodes. Chandler's ex-girlfriend Janice also makes her debut Minifigure appearance in this set. Ross is dressed in his restrictive leather pants and Monica's Minifigure sports an apron.

Insider references

Set includes 'Gladys' painting, poking device for 'Ugly Naked Guy'

Speaking of unique inclusions and insider references, the LEGO set also includes a giant poking device used to see if the Ugly Naked Guy is still alive! A meat-sweats Thanksgiving turkey swappable with Joey and Monica's heads is also included besides Phoebe's "Gladys" painting. The set even includes animals such as the chick and the duck that the characters had parented on-screen.

Ready to rewatch?

This isn't LEGO's maiden attempt at recreating a 'F.R.I.E.N.D.S' set

The set also has pieces for the reclining leather chairs where Joey and Chandler watched TV and Phoebe's dollhouse that caught fire. If these references seem alien, CNET rightly suggests that it's probably time to rewatch the evergreen sitcom. However, this isn't LEGO's first attempt at recreating a F.R.I.E.N.D.S TV show set. In 2019, it launched a F.R.I.E.N.D.S Central Perk coffee shop set.

Launch date

Friends Apartments set targeted at 18+, priced at $149.99

Like the Central Perk set, The Friends Apartments set is meant for the 18+ age group, appropriately targeting everyone who grew up watching the show. The Friends Apartments set will hit store shelves on June 1 and will be priced at $149.99, just like many other detailed LEGO sets. We believe the new set is likely to be an instant success.