By Aikantik Bag 01:21 pm Nov 13, 202301:21 pm

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha celebrate their first Diwali after wedding

Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra and her politician husband Raghav Chadha recently marked their first Diwali together since tying the knot on September 24 in a stunning Udaipur ceremony. The duo has been charming fans by posting snapshots of their endearing moments on social media, including their inaugural Karva Chauth celebrations. Now, Chopra has offered her followers a glimpse into their Diwali revelries.

Chopra-Chadha donned traditional looks

The pair donned elegant traditional attire and posed affectionately for the camera. Chopra called Chadha, "My Home," as they also took part in adorning their residence for the event. Numerous fans expressed their appreciation and extended heartfelt greetings to the newlyweds on social media. The couple's romantic tale has enchanted many fans too.

