'Koffee With Karan' promo: Alia-Kareena discuss being relatives, professional rivalries

By Isha Sharma 01:06 pm Nov 13, 202301:06 pm

Alia Bhatt and Karena Kapoor Khan will be seen in the next episode of 'KWK'

The eighth season of Koffee With Karan has been going on in full swing; so far, it has featured Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Sunny Deol-Bobby Deol, and Ananya Panday-Sara Ali Khan. This Thursday, the controversial couch will be graced by actors and relatives Kareena Kapoor Khan and Alia Bhatt, both of whom are close to host Karan Johar. Keep a steaming cup of coffee ready!

Here's what the promo promises us

In the promo, KJo calls Bhatt "like [his] firstborn," while Kapoor Khan is akin to his "spirit soul." Johar also looks genuinely confused as he quizzes the duo about their relationship, wondering who is whose bhabhi and jethani (husband's older brother's wife). To answer that question, since Bhatt is married to Kapoor Khan's paternal cousin Ranbir Kapoor, that makes Bhatt, Kapoor Khan's bhabhi (sister-in-law).

Ameesha Patel and Deepika Padukone will be brought up

Seguing into the kind of questions KWK is infamous for, KJo asks the K3G actor point blank if she considers Padukone her competition, but Kapoor Khan says that question belongs to Bhatt. We also got some peeps into their fun-filled banter about their favorite dance steps, Kapoor Khan's famous fascination with pouts in photos, and her alleged rivalry with Ameesha Patel.

Take a look at the full promo here

Roundup of the three previous episodes of this season

Out of the three episodes that have been released on Disney+ Hotstar, the most sensational one has been the opening one, which opened a barrage of conjectures about Padukone-Singh's relationship. The Deol brothers' one opened to a lukewarm response; the latest captured the limelight for Ananya Panday accepting her relationship﻿ with actor Aditya Roy Kapur, albeit in hushed tones and not directly.

Beyond 'KWK': Kapoor Khan and Bhatt's upcoming movies

Bhatt was last seen in Netflix's Heart of Stone and will next be featured in Vasan Bala's Jigra as well as a spy film that'll be a part of Yash Raj Films's Spy Universe. Kapoor Khan, who last headlined Netflix's Jaane Jaan, is awaiting the Indian release of The Buckingham Murders alongside The Crew and Singham Again, which arrive next year.

