'KWK 8': Sara, Ananya get chatty about Shubhman, Aditya

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 12:29 pm Nov 09, 202312:29 pm

Weekly episodes of 'Koffee With Karan' are dropped every Thursday on Disney+ Hotstar

Bringing you all the industry gossip and more, Karan Johar has returned with the third season of Koffee With Karan. After its second episode featured siblings, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, colleagues and fitness buddies Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday graced the couch for the third episode. If you haven't watched the episode yet, here are highlights from their juicy conversation with KJo.

Khan confirmed she's 'not' dating Shubhman Gill

The world's number one ODI batter, Shubhman Gill, hasn't been in the news only for the shots he plays but also for his personal life. His fans are eager to know which Sara he is dating - Sara Tendulkar or Khan. A part of the mystery is now resolved as Khan confirmed that she isn't dating Gill, putting an end to all the rumors.

Panday neither confirmed nor rejected dating Aditya Roy Kapur

Aditya Roy Kapur and Panday dating is a hot cake in the film industry right now. Their pictures of holding hands on a vacation gave rise to speculations of them dating. On the show, Panday was teased with Roy Kapur's name many times, but all she did was blush. Though she said one shouldn't deny their relationship, she didn't confirm/reject dating Roy Kapur.

Panday called 'Liger' a 'mistake'

She made her Telugu debut with Puri Jagannadh's Liger, co-starring Vijay Deverakonda. The film was a disaster at the box office. During the episode, Panday revealed that among the many people who convinced her to take up Liger were her mother Bhavana Panday, and Johar, and how her mother's reaction to the film "was worse than any other review."

Khan rejected a dance number in 'Liger'

While talking more about Liger, Johar, who jointly produced it, revealed that Khan was approached to do a dance number in it. "We had asked you to do a song in Liger, which you very politely ran away from. You would have otherwise been in one of the songs of the film," said Johar to Khan, and the latter conveniently dodged speaking about it.

Khan on Kartik Aaryan, and her loneliness

Both Panday and Khan once dated Kartik Aaryan. Talking about her equation with the Shehzada now, Khan said, "It isn't always easy. When you are involved with anybody, whether they are your friends, professionally, or romantically, you get invested. It does affect you. But ultimately you have to rise beyond them." She added that "there actually are no permanent predicaments in this business."