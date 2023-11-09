Sonam Kapoor's heartfelt birthday wish for brother Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor's heartfelt birthday wish for brother Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor

By Aikantik Bag 11:37 am Nov 09, 202311:37 am

Happy Birthday Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor is one of the few new generation actors who prefers working on varied subjects. The part-time sneaker-head turned 33 on Thursday and fans, family, and colleagues took to social media to shower their love. His sister-actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja penned a heartfelt wish and shared some photographs, too.

Sonam termed Harsh Varrdhan as 'idealistic'

Kapoor wrote, "Happy happy birthday to my darling brother.. kind, idealistic and the most handsome.. love you @harshvarrdhankapoor you're the best.." The photos also feature their father Anil Kapoor and Sonam's husband Anand Ahuja. The sibling duo's goofy camaraderie was seen on Koffee With Karan Season 6 and fans loved it to the core.

