'The Archies' trailer: Promising adaptation infused with nostalgia

By Aikantik Bag 11:35 am Nov 09, 2023

Indian cinephiles were eagerly waiting for Zoya Akhtar's return to direct a full-fledged feature film and she promises another visual delight with her next. Yes, amid tremendous buzz, the makers of The Archies have unveiled the much-awaited trailer and it takes us on an emotional trip down memory lane. The buddy drama's trailer is all about nostalgia, grandeur, and camaraderie.

It marks Akhtar's foray into period dramas and she seems to have done a commendable job. The movie marks the debut of several star kids—Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, and Khushi Kapoor. The ensemble cast includes Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, and Yuvraj Menda and all the young actors promise good acts. The Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy musical is set to premiere on December 7 on Netflix.

