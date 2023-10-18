Nivin Pauly to debut with Disney+ Hotstar series 'Pharma'

1/3

Entertainment 1 min read

Nivin Pauly to debut with Disney+ Hotstar series 'Pharma'

By Aikantik Bag 05:17 pm Oct 18, 202305:17 pm

Nivin Pauly to make OTT debut with 'Pharma'

Malayalam actor Nivin Pauly is gearing up for his OTT debut with the upcoming Disney+ Hotstar series Pharma. The streaming giant announced the news on Wednesday, mentioning that the show will be directed by PR Arun, the creative mind behind Finals and Rampunthanavaruthi. Movie Mill is producing the series, adding another thrilling project to their lineup.

2/3

Pauly expressed excitement for the new project

Pauly is looking forward to the project and said, "Really excited to be a part of Pharma and the universe it creates. I think it's a story that must be told and shared." Pauly has won fans over with his performances in films like Kayamkulam Kochunni, Bangalore Days, and Premam, making his foray into the OTT world highly anticipated.

3/3

More about the series

The series' director, Arun has a knack for crafting engaging narratives and compelling storytelling, hence he promises an intriguing and captivating series. While details about the plot and additional cast members remain under wraps, fans are eagerly awaiting more information about this promising project.