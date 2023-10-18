Is EXO's D.O. parting ways with SM Entertainment? Agency responds

After months of ongoing speculation regarding the future of Doh Kyung-soo aka D.O.—a member of the popular South Korean-Chinese K-pop group EXO—there has been official confirmation from SM Entertainment. On Wednesday, the South Korean agency addressed the rumors, putting them to rest by confirming D.O.'s continued status within EXO. However, they also revealed that the idol-turned-actor will be establishing a new agency for individual activities.

EXO is a Korean-Chinese boy group formed in 2011 under SME and debuted in 2012. The group currently consists of nine members: Xiumin, Suho, Lay, Baekhyun, Chen, Chanyeol, D.O., Kai, and Sehun. Their first album, XOXO, was released in 2013, and they achieved their breakthrough with the single Growl. In July this year, the group made a comeback with their seventh album, Exist. Currently, Kai is enlisted in the military, while Lay is in China for his solo activities.

Per reports, SME confirmed that D.O.'s contracts come to an end in early November. In a statement to OSEN, the agency stated: "D.O.'s exclusive contract ends early November. Through discussions with him, we have agreed that promotions with EXO will be done with SM Entertainment." SME also revealed that his acting and solo activities will be managed by a "new company [D.O.] plans to establish with a manager from SME."

Addressing rumors of EXO members Sehun and Chanyeol leaving the agency, SME released a statement on Tuesday (October 17), debunking the speculations. SME clarified that the contracts signed by EXO members at the end of last year remain valid, and all EXO activities will continue under SM Entertainment. The rumors had suggested that Sehun and Chanyeol were moving to a new agency founded by Jung Hoon-hak, the former CEO of iHO.

In the earlier-mentioned statement, SME also clarified its stance on members' individual activities, stating: "In regards to the members' individual activities, we have conditionally allowed them to proceed through their own established companies if they wish, within the terms of their existing exclusive contracts with SM." This comes after reports claimed that Sehun and Chanyeol had reached a mutual agreement with SME to pursue personal activities through their alleged new company while remaining involved in EXO group activities.