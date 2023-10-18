'Permanent Roommates 3' review: New installment retains original feel-good flavor

1/6

Entertainment 3 min read

'Permanent Roommates 3' review: New installment retains original feel-good flavor

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 05:07 pm Oct 18, 202305:07 pm

Starring Sumeet Vyas and Nidhi Singh, 'Permanent Roommates 3' premiered on Wednesday (October 18)

Not often do you come across shows that are as good as their prequels, if not better. When Permanent Roommates 3 was announced, many feared that it may not live up to the expectations that the show had already created among the masses. However, upon its release on Wednesday on Amazon Prime Video, it's safe to say that the season is worth binge-watching.

2/6

Tanu and Mickey navigate new set of complications

After managing their long-distance relationship in the second season, Tanu (Nidhi Singh) and Mickey (Sumeet Vyas) are happily married in the latest season. All is well until Tanu asks Mickey to move to Canada for a better future. Mickey's mother, Lata (Sheeba Chaddha) comes to stay with them while the two are exploring new challenges in their relationship as their nok-jhoks continue.

3/6

The leading stars are as charming as before

Singh and Vyas didn't need a third season to prove that only they could have done justice to playing characters that are so hilariously opposite to one another. While Tanu dazzles you with her maturity, Mickey will woo you over with his idiotic yet sensitive self. The back story that shows Mickey's insecurity is interesting, and the particular scene is well-performed by Vyas.

4/6

Chaddha makes for the best supporting cast

Other than Singh, Vyas, and Chaddha, Shishir Sharma, Deepak Kumar Mishra, and Ayesha Raza Mishra have reprised their characters as Tanu's father, Purushottam, and Tanu's maternal aunt, respectively. Sachin Pilgaonkar is the latest addition to the cast. Though there was less of Sharma on the screens, Chaddha and Pilgaonkar will win you over with their scenes and the chemistry.

5/6

Might be predictable, yet relatable

Spread over five episodes, it doesn't have a unique storyline to tell. It is a simple tale that is predictable at all times but never loses its relatability. One of the factors that keeps the viewer hooked, especially in the fourth and the fifth episodes, is how despite knowing what'll happen next, the show weaves an emotional connection with the audience.

6/6

A show that'll make you laugh but also weep

It is an added responsibility to create a show that matches up to the level of its prequels. Shreyansh Pandey, the latest season's director, has passed this exam with flying colors. He and his team have created a show that'll make you laugh, but at the same time has moments that are emotionally compelling. Verdict: 3.5 stars out of 5.