Happy birthday, Sara Ali Khan: Revisiting her best songs

Written by Isha Sharma August 12, 2023 | 04:10 am 2 min read

Happy birthday to Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan has turned 28! The actor's journey in showbiz commenced with Kedarnath and she subsequently earned critical appreciation for Atrangi Re and Gaslight, among others. Known for her bubbly nature and infectious energy, the "princess of Pataudi" is on her way to becoming a quintessential Hindi film heroine! On her special day, we take a look at some of her best songs.

'Tere Vaaste'

Yes, the song that had taken over Instagram Reels not too long ago. Dressed in a bright red suit, Khan shone brightly in this romantic number and her chemistry with co-lead Vicky Kaushal was loved by rom-com lovers. That Zara Hatke Zara Bachke was a surprise commercial hit at the box office must have further made the number unforgettable for her.

'Chaka Chak'

Dipped in the mellifluous voice of melody queen Shreya Ghoshal and composed by AR Rahman, Chaka Chak from Atrangi Re is an important song in Khan's career. The film might have arrived straight on Disney+ Hotstar but Khan didn't hold herself back when it came to promoting the Aanand L Rai directorial while performing it at several events, shows, and with her colleagues.

'Husn Hai Suhana'

It's difficult for actors to completely own a remixed version of a song that was an entire generation's favorite, and so, Husn Hai Suhana, from Coolie No. 1 was a gamble. However, Tanishk Bagchi retained the beats of the original, and Khan tapped her feet alongside the film's lead Varun Dhawan. With an extravagant set and multiple costume changes, it's a true-blue Bollywood song.

'Aankh Marey'

Simmba was Khan's second film, but her energy, pitch-perfect steps, and coordination with co-performer Ranveer Singh will make you feel as if she has been doing it for years! Sung by Mika Singh, Kumar Sanu, and Neha Kakkar, the music was by Bagchi. And who can forget when she and Singh danced alongside Golmaal's team in the ending sequence of the chartbuster?

