By Tanvi Gupta 04:03 pm Oct 18, 202304:03 pm

Allu Arjun, Kriti Sanon tease exciting collaboration after National Awards

The 69th National Film Awards set the stage for a potentially exciting collaboration! Award-winning actors, Allu Arjun and Kriti Sanon have expressed their mutual interest in working together on a future project. Their heartwarming exchange on social media, with hints at a forthcoming collaboration, left fans thrilled with anticipation. While no official announcements have surfaced as of now, the prospect of these two talents joining forces has undoubtedly piqued the curiosity of film enthusiasts.

'May we meet soon at the same place again...'

Sanon took to her Instagram to share several Stories, including one with Arjun. In the Story, she expressed, "It was a pleasure to share this very special moment with you. May we meet soon at the same place again! And of course, get to work together super soon." Notably, Sanon's powerful portrayal of a surrogate mother in Mimi won her the National Award for Best Actress.

'Hopefully, a great film together soon': Arjun's response

Arjun shared a heartfelt note on social media, congratulating fellow actors. In response to Sanon's post, the Pushpa actor also expressed his desire to collaborate with her. The note conveyed his appreciation for Sanon's positive and warm personality and ended on an optimistic note suggesting, "Hopefully a great film together soon."

Take a look at Arjun's Instagram post here

Arjun became first Telugu actor to bag National Award

Arjun scripted history as the first Telugu actor to win the National Award for Best Actor—thanks to his performance in Pushpa: The Rise. In addition to Arjun's Best Actor win, the Sukumar-helmed actioner also took home the award for Best Music Director. The film was a massive box office hit and earned over Rs. 350cr. Arjun is currently working on the sequel, Pushpa 2: The Rule, which is set to hit theaters in August next year.

Meanwhile, here are highlights from 69th National Awards ceremony

The grand 69th National Film Awards ceremony unfolded in New Delhi on Tuesday, with the coveted awards bestowed by President Droupadi Murmu. Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Pallavi Joshi, Pankaj Tripathi, and Shreya Ghoshal were honored with prestigious National Awards for their respective contributions to Indian cinema. Meanwhile, veteran actor Waheeda Rehman was bestowed with the esteemed Dadasaheb Phalke Lifetime Achievement Award.

