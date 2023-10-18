Kriti Sanon celebrates National Award win with co-winners Alia, Arjun

By Tanvi Gupta 01:40 pm Oct 18, 202301:40 pm

Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt, and Allu Arjun were honored at the 69th National Film Awards

At the 69th National Film Awards ceremony held on Tuesday, the Indian film industry celebrated the remarkable talents of its stars. Kriti Sanon was crowned Best Actress for Mimi, while Alia Bhatt also clinched the same accolade for Gangubai Kathiawadi. Allu Arjun received the Best Actor award for Pushpa: The Rise. Following the spectacular star-studded evening, Sanon took to Instagram on Wednesday to share some heartwarming pictures with her fellow winners.

'Happy faces sharing a proud moment'

Following her National Award win, Sanon celebrated the achievement by sharing heartfelt pictures with her parents on Instagram on Tuesday. The Mimi actor posted new pictures with co-winners Bhatt and Arjun on Wednesday. In one of the snapshots, Arjun and Sanon recreated the iconic Pushpa pose for a charming selfie, which quickly became a viral sensation on social media. Sanon captioned the post, "Happy faces sharing a proud moment."

Swipe to see Sanon and Arjun's fun 'Pushpa' pose picture

Bhatt also shared snaps from the event

Bhatt attended the National Awards ceremony with her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, and chose to wear her wedding saree for the occasion. She posted pictures of herself receiving the award from Droupadi Murmu, President of India. In one picture, she posed with Arjun and Sanon, and another featured a cute selfie with her husband.

Take a look at Bhatt's pictures from the ceremony

Meanwhile, Arjun expressed his gratitude toward 'Pushpa' director Sukumar

Arjun also took to Instagram to express his gratitude for receiving the National Award. In his post, he thanked the jury, the ministry, and the Government of India for recognizing his work. The actor also extended his gratitude toward Pushpa director Sukumar, saying, "You are the reason behind my achievement." He dedicated the award to everyone who has supported and cherished Indian cinema.

Waheeda Rehman to Pankaj Tripathi: National Film Awards ceremony highlights

The 69th National Film Awards ceremony took place at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi, where the awards were presented by President Murmu. Veteran actor Waheeda Rehman was honored with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Lifetime Achievement Award. Among the winners, R Madhavan's directorial debut, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, was celebrated as the Best Feature Film. Additionally, actor Pankaj Tripathi received his second National Film Award, and singer Shreya Ghoshal proudly accepted her fifth National Film Award.