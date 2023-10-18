Karan Johar reveals 'Koffee with Karan' hamper; shares BTS video

By Aikantik Bag 01:33 pm Oct 18, 202301:33 pm

'Koffee with Karan' S08 premieres on October 26

Bollywood's favorite gossip peddler aka Karan Johar is gearing up for the eighth season of his hit talk show, Koffee with Karan. The show will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from October 26. Recently, Johar shared a behind-the-scenes video, offering fans a glimpse into the making of the show's iconic set. The video showcases the Koffee wall, the winning hamper, the signature coffee mug, and a brand new white couch decorated with famous quotes from the show and pop culture phrases.

The potential guest list of the show

Sharing the video, Johar wrote, "For the first time ever, get a glimpse of the world of Koffee with Karan before we start brewing!" As per an earlier report, the guest list will feature sisters-in-law Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan, spouses Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, and hit actor-director duo Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty. Recently, the Singham pair shot for their episode at the YRF Studios, Mumbai.

