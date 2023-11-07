Best Hollywood movies on the American Dream

By Namrata Ganguly 04:57 pm Nov 07, 202304:57 pm

Hollywood movies about the American Dream

The "American Dream" term was coined by writer and historian James Truslow Adams to paint the US as a land of opportunities with possibilities of upward mobility, equality for all, and freedom. It allowed non-white and low-wage workers to dream of becoming like the upper-class elite which only ended up as an illusion for most. Below are films that deconstruct the American Dream.

'The Pursuit of Happyness' (2006)

The 2006 biographical film The Pursuit of Happyness is based on the true story of Chris Gardner, portrayed by Will Smith, who faces homelessness while striving for a better life for his son as a single father. Directed by Gabriele Muccino, it beautifully encapsulates the essence of the American Dream, portraying the indomitable human spirit, resilience, and unwavering determination in the face of adversity.

'Revolutionary Road' (2008)

Directed by Sam Mendes, the 2008 romantic film Revolutionary Road is a stark exploration of the disillusionment and discontent lurking beneath the veneer of the American Dream. Starring Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio as a suburban couple, it delves into their stifling conformity and lost aspirations in 1950s America. It dissects the tragic consequences of unfulfilled dreams and societal pressures.

'The Great Gatsby' (2013)

Set in the opulent 1920s, Baz Luhrmann's historical romantic drama film The Great Gatsby is a classic exploration of the American Dream. Through Jay Gatsby's (DiCaprio) pursuit of wealth, status, and the love of his life, the film captures the allure and emptiness of this elusive dream, revealing the hollowness of excess and the tragic consequences of unattainable aspirations in the Jazz Age.

'Dolemite Is My Name' (2019)

Craig Brewer's 2019 biographical comedy film Dolemite Is My Name stars Eddie Murphy as Rudy Ray Moore, a struggling comedian who creates the character Dolemite and becomes a blaxploitation legend. It celebrates the American Dream's entrepreneurial spirit, portraying Moore's resilience, creativity, and determination to overcome obstacles in the entertainment industry. It's a humorous and inspiring journey of self-discovery and success.

'Minari' (2020)

The Oscar-winning drama film Minari follows a Korean immigrant family's pursuit of the American Dream in Arkansas, rural United States during the 1980s. With dreams of owning a successful farm and building a better life, they face challenges and sacrifices. The semi-autobiographical film captures the complexities of family, identity, and the resilience required to achieve one's aspirations in a foreign land.