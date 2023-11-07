Who is Orry?: Ananya-Sara answer on 'Koffee With Karan' S08

1/3

Entertainment 2 min read

Who is Orry?: Ananya-Sara answer on 'Koffee With Karan' S08

By Aikantik Bag 04:24 pm Nov 07, 202304:24 pm

Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday's 'Koffee With Karan' S08 episode to premiere on Thursday

The highly anticipated third episode of Koffee With Karan Season 8, hosted by Karan Johar, is set to feature Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday. The pair will finally shed light on the enigmatic social media star Orry. He has been omnipresent in every new generation star kids' social media. Both actors share a close friendship with Orry and will engage in a spirited discussion with Johar about his background and activities.

2/3

Orry's versatile personality and skills

As per Pinkvilla, when Johar inquired about Orry's identity on the chat show, Ali Khan spoke about him as a multifaceted individual possessing a wide range of talents and a fantastic sense of humor. "He is a man of many things, he is a really funny person." Panday plugged in, mentioning Orry's knack for crafting captions and how she often enlists his assistance for her social media updates. However, they remained tight-lipped about his actual profession.

3/3

'Koffee with Karan' Season 8 in a nutshell

Currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, the eighth season of Koffee With Karan showcases some of the most prominent figures in the Indian film industry. The lineup includes stars such as Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rani Mukerji, Kajol, Ajay Devgn, and Rohit Shetty, among others. This season promises candid and unrehearsed conversations with guests, as well as introducing new segments like the Imposter Game, Koffee Wrecktangle, Kwiz and Tell, and Ask Me Anything with Karan.