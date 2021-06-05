'World Environment Day': Eco-warrior celebrities who are making a difference

Jun 05, 2021

Here are some celebrities who truly care about the environment.

At a time when global warming and climate change are on the rise, it's the need of the hour to care for Mother Nature. While people often clamor about saving the environment on social media, very few actually walk the talk. On this World Environment Day, let's take a look at celebrities who are eco-warriors, doing their bit to keep our planet clean and safe.

#1

Dia Mirza, the UN Environment Goodwill Ambassador for India

Actress Dia Mirza has been actively fighting to preserve nature. Being an advocate for sustainable living, she often takes part in campaigns for environmental protection. For her efforts, she was appointed as the United Nations Environment Goodwill Ambassador for India. The Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein star is also the ambassador of Wildlife Trust of India and a member of the Sanctuary Nature Foundation.

#2

Leonardo DiCaprio donated over $100 million to fight climate change

Hollywood icon Leonardo DiCaprio has been an environmentalist since 1998. His organization, The Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation, is entirely dedicated to saving our environment. As per the official website, the foundation aims to "build climate resiliency, protect vulnerable wildlife, and restore balance to threatened ecosystems and communities." Through this organization, the Oscar-winning actor has raised over $100 million for the fight against climate change.

#3

Mark Ruffalo co-founded a climate and clean energy funding organization

Mark Ruffalo has been an environmentalist for over a decade; he also co-founded The Solutions Project, a climate and clean energy funding organization. He is actively involved in anti-fracking protests and a huge supporter of the Green New Deal. "We don't need a superhero, but maybe we do need more people to get angry and turn that into action," Ruffalo said about climate change.

#4

Gul Panag walks the talk, lives in an eco-friendly home

If you want to change the world, start at home. This rings true for Gul Panag who not only talks about promoting natural energy resources but also lives in an eco-friendly home. Her house includes solar panels for power and an efficient water-harvesting system. She founded the Col. Shamsher Singh Foundation and Gul 4 Change that look after waste disposal and employing natural energy resources.

#5

Emma Watson started her own eco-friendly clothing line

The Harry Potter star launched her own eco-friendly clothing line called Pure Threads to promote sustainable fashion. She uses her fame to endorse fashion brands that work in zero-waste factories and use ethically sourced materials. Her 2016 Met Gala dress was made of recycled plastic bottles. "Each and every part of this beautiful gown has been produced with sustainability in mind," Watson had said.