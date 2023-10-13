Revisiting PV Gangadharan's life, Malayalam producer dies at 80

PV Gangadharan passes away aged 80

Esteemed Malayalam film producer and business tycoon, Parayarukandi Vettath Gangadharan, passed away aged 80 in a private hospital due to age-related health issues. Born in 1943, Gangadharan was the younger sibling of PV Chandran, the managing editor of Mathrubhumi. Under his production company, Grihalakshmi Films, he produced 22 Malayalam films, earning two National Film Awards and five Kerala State Film Awards for his outstanding work in the industry.

Cremation is scheduled for Saturday

Gangadharan is survived by his wife, PV Sherien, and their children, Shenuga Jaythilak, Shegna Vigil, and Sherga Sandeep, who now jointly manage the production company, S-Cube Films. Reportedly, his mortal remains will be brought to his residence in Azhchavattom, Kozhikode for the public to pay their respects before the cremation scheduled for Saturday.

Gangadharan's timeless classics over decades

Gangadharan's impressive legacy includes timeless classics such as Angadi (1980), Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha (1989), Kattathe Kilikkoodu (1983), Adhwaytham (1992), Thooval Kottaram (1996), Kochu Kochu Santhoshangal (2000), Achuvinte Amma (2005), and Notebook (2006). The Nargis Dutt Award-winning movie Kanakkinavu highlighted his cinematic expertise, while Shantham earned him recognition as the Best Feature Film. His final film production was Janaki Jaane (2023).

He played influential roles in various industry organizations

In addition to his cinematic achievements, Gangadharan held prominent positions in various film industry organizations. He was a founding member of the International Film Producers Association (FIAPF) and served as the chairman of the Kerala State Film Development Corporation, president of the Film Federation of India, president of the South Indian Film Chamber of Commerce, and president of the Kerala Film Chamber of Commerce.

Gangadharan's involvement in politics

Gangadharan also ventured into politics by running for office in Kozhikode North during the 2011 Kerala Assembly elections. As an active member of the All Indian Congress Committee and a former Kerala Students Union activist in college, his influence reached beyond the film industry. Fans and cinephiles will remember him as a pioneer for the years to come. Rest in peace!