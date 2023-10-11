Malayalam actor alleges harassment on Air India flight; files FIR

By Aikantik Bag 04:24 pm Oct 11, 202304:24 pm

Divya Prabha files FIR, alleges harassment on Air India flight

Malayalam actor Divya Prabha recently filed a complaint with the Kerala Police, alleging harassment by an intoxicated fellow passenger on Air India's Mumbai to Kochi flight on Tuesday (October 10). As per Prabha, she reported that the passenger was disruptive and started an argument with her over seating arrangements. When she informed the air hostess about the issue, she was only moved to another seat before takeoff, with no further action taken during the flight.

From where it started

In her official complaint, Prabha described the incident, saying that the passenger in seat 12C "under the influence of alcohol switched his seat to 12B with me (12A) and initiated an argument with no logic, regarding the seat's location (window or aisle), the individual misbehaving, including inappropriate physical contact." After landing at Kochi airport, she reported the problem to the airport and airline authorities, who directed her to the police aid post within the airport.

Actor sought support for passenger safety awareness on social media

Prabha has turned to social media to raise awareness about passenger safety and seek support from the public. She shared her experience on Instagram, including her official complaint and ticket as evidence. As of now, there has been no official statement from Air India or Kochi airport authorities regarding Prabha's complaint.

