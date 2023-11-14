Salman Khan unveils niece Alizeh Agnihotri's 'Farrey' song, 'Machade Tabahi'

Salman Khan is currently basking in the glory of Tiger 3 which is on a money-minting spree at the global box office. Khan is also producing his niece Alizeh Agnihotri's debut film Farrey set to be released on November 24. Now, Khan has unveiled a new song from the film titled Machade Tabahi.

More about the song

He recently shared the song on X (formerly Twitter) and stated, "Mach gayi hai Tabahi.. Aap bhi party join karlo! (Destruction is all around, you join the party too) #MachadeTabahi. SONG OUT NOW! #Farrey in cinemas, on 24th Nov!" The track is crooned by Sunidhi Chauhan whereas the music is helmed by Sachin-Jigar. The track features Agnihotri, Prasanna Bisht, Sahil Mehta, Zeyn Shaw, and Ronit Roy.

