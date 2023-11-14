'Thalapathy' Vijay's 'Leo' OTT release date is out
Thalapathy Vijay is a force of nature and he proves it every time with his movies. His latest action thriller Leo has been a money spinner at the box office and has emerged to be a viewers' favorite. Fans are already looking forward to the OTT release of the same and now reports suggest that the action thriller will premiere in November on the OTT giant Netflix.
'Leo's box office magic
The Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial received mixed reviews from critics. The buzz around OTT release is at an all-time high but the makers have not confirmed anything yet. As movies generally premiere on OTT after a month of theatrical release, Leo is slated for a November release (it premiered theatrically on October 19). At the box office, the movie is currently inching toward the Rs. 600 crore mark globally.
Cast and other details
Leo marked Vijay's entry into the much-celebrated Lokesh Cinematic Universe. The film also marked Vijay's first pan-India release. The cast includes Arjun Sarja, Trisha Krishnan, Mysskin, Sanjay Dutt, and Mansoor Ali Khan, among others. The movie is bankrolled by Seven Screen Studio.