By Aikantik Bag 05:25 pm Nov 14, 202305:25 pm

Will 'Katha Ankahee' really take an exit?

Fans of the hit TV series Katha Ankahee were disheartened by recent reports of the show going off-air. Interestingly, similar rumors made rounds a few months back but the show's cast dismissed it. However, this time, the actors have not commented yet. In reaction to the news, fans initiated the "Extend Katha Ankahee" trend on social media. Adnan Khan, who portrays Viaan on the show, expressed his appreciation for the fans' support during a brief conversation with Pinkvilla.

'I feel a lot of gratitude for all the love'

Regarding the trend, Khan stated, "Well, it was very overwhelming to see the response of fans and them trending 'Extend Katha Ankahee.'" "It only goes to prove the love of the fans for the show and it also instills the belief that we are successfully able to connect with the audiences. I feel a lot of gratitude for all the love that the fans have showered on the show."

More about the show

The series is based on the Turkish show 1001 Nights and stars Khan and Aditi Dev Sharma in leading roles. The cast includes Sheen Dass, Samar Vermani, Preeti Amin, Reeta Prajapati, and Azinkya Mishra, among others. The project is bankrolled by Sunjoy Waddhwa under the Sphere Origins banner.