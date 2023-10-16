Drake's son Adonis's song 'My Man Freestyle' music video out

By Aikantik Bag 12:59 pm Oct 16, 2023

'My Man Freestyle' is out now

Drake's son, Adonis made his musical debut with the release of his first song titled My Man Freestyle. The track was released on Sunday, a few days after Adonis celebrated his sixth birthday. The kid is credited as a writer on the song, along with producer Lil Esso. Let's dive deep into this catchy song!

More about the song

In My Man Freestyle, Adonis shares a story about a day leading up to a basketball game. He raps about driving in a car and smashing it, playing on his iPad and breaking it, visiting his dad (Drake) at home, and then changing before playing basketball. The catchy chorus, "Don't talk to my man like that/ I like it when you like it/ My, my, my, my man," is the real highlight of the song.

