Chinmayi Sripaada backs molestation victims from AR Rahman's Chennai concert

Written by Tanvi Gupta September 13, 2023 | 04:56 pm 3 min read

Singer Chinmayi Sripaada has voiced her support for the women who reportedly faced molestation and harassment during a stampede at a recent AR Rahman concert in Chennai. The mismanagement by event organizers resulted in severe overcrowding, leading to distressing incidents of molestation and groping. While some celebrities expressed their support for Rahman, others have taken a stance in advocating justice for those who endured the harrowing ordeal.

During the Marakkuma Nenjam concert held last Sunday in Panaiyur, Chennai, attendees encountered a range of ordeals. The event, featuring Rahman in the spotlight, left the singer's admirers grappling with issues such as a lack of proper organization and heavy traffic congestion in the event area. Since this mishap, Rahman has faced substantial backlash from disappointed fans who were critical of his association with such an inappropriate event management.

'It is not your shame...not your fault': Sripaada

Sripaada is among the very few celebrities who have voiced support for the women who endured traumatic experiences. Taking to X, the singer emphasized that the trauma was "not their shame nor their fault," and that such experiences "do not easily fade away." She added, "You deserved an experience that made you recount it with love...think of it with fondness...and wish for the next one to make a beautiful new memory associated with this magical beautiful thing...called music."

Previously, fans were left unsatisfied with Rahman's apology

Rahman has already issued an apology for the mishap, but notably, he has refrained from directly condemning the event organizers for their unprofessional work. This response has left many fans disappointed. Fans took to social media to express their frustration at the singer's inability to do so in the past two days. In contrast, several celebrities, including actor Karthi and singer Shweta Mohan have openly supported Rahman while squarely placing the blame on the organizers.

'Bigg Boss' fame Balaji Murugadoss supported victims

Karthi, whose family had attended the concert expressed his support for Rahman amid the controversy. In response to Karthi's post on X, Balaji Murugadoss, the winner of Bigg Boss Ultimate, extended his support to the victims. Balaji commented, "Dear Karthi sir, Nobody hates ARR to be frank. Fans are just disappointed as they expected ARR to sue that greedy event management company for overselling the ticket and mistreating/mismanaging 'his' fans (sic)."

Earlier, netizens slammed Mohan for supporting Rahman

Mohan—who was one of the performers at the concert—reshared a video posted by a female fan. Responding to the video, Mohan penned a lengthy message expressing her dismay at the unfortunate incident that occurred at the "concert of an icon who has always been an advocate for peace, love, and humanity..." However, her tweet was met with criticism from netizens who found it insensitive.

Meanwhile, organizers promised to refund tickets

On Wednesday, the event organizer issued an apology to fans for the inconvenience. The organizer also promised to refund the ticket amounts for attendees who were unable to enter the concert due to overcrowding. In a video statement, Hemanth—the CEO and head of ACTC—the primary organizer of the event, acknowledged full responsibility for the disruptions and discomfort experienced by concertgoers, explicitly stating that Rahman was not to blame for the mismanagement of the event.

