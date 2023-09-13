Vijay's 'Leo' to release in UK with zero cuts

'Leo' gets no cuts by UK censor board

The highly anticipated film Leo by director Lokesh Kanagaraj, starring Thalapathy Vijay, is set to release worldwide on October 19. Ahimsa Entertainment, the film's UK distributor, has now announced that the film will be released without any cuts in the country, respecting Kanagaraj's vision.

'Leo' faced censorship issues in India

The production house tweeted, "Every frame is essential, and audiences deserve to experience it in its raw form. Once we feel the film has reached a wide audience, we'll switch to a 12A friendly version." Interestingly, Leo has faced censorship issues in India, with the song Naa Ready, composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) censored lyrics promoting alcohol and smoking. Additionally, certain shots of the protagonist smoking were removed.

Kanagaraj's unfiltered cinematic experience

Leo will mark the fifth feature film by director Kanagaraj and it will be reportedly the third installment in the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU). The film boasts an impressive cast, including Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mysskin, and Priya Anand. The cinematography is helmed by Manoj Paramahamsa, while Kanagaraj's frequent collaborator Philomin Raj serves as the editor.

