By Isha Sharma 06:21 pm Oct 15, 202306:21 pm

Sugandha Mishra, Sanket Bhosale are set to embrace parenthood soon!

Congratulations are in order for actor-comedian couple Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale, who announced their first pregnancy on Sunday. The duo shared photos from a gorgeous maternity shoot of Mishra, who is also a singer, on a beach to announce the pregnancy, saying the "best is yet to come." The much-in-love couple tied the knot in a close-knit affair in Jalandhar in April 2021.

Their beach photoshoot looks straight out of film

In a joint post on Instagram, the couple wrote, "The Best Is Yet To Come...Cant Wait To Meet Our New Addition. kindly keep ur Love & Blessings on (sic)." In the photos, Mishra could be seen wearing a maroon-colored high-slit gown, while Bhosale is dressed in a light pink shirt and jeans. The pictures have been liked by over a lakh people so far!

Check out announcement photos here

Kiku Sharda, Jay Bhanushali sent blessings to couple

Several fans took to the comments section to send blessings the couple's way, and some of them cheekily commented that the baby will follow suit after its parents and be full of immense talent. Celebrities and their co-actors, such as Kiku Sharda, Jamie Lever, Gauahar Khan, Nakuul Mehta, Jay Bhanushali, and Bharti Singh, among many others, also congratulated the parents-to-be.

Do you remember them together in 'TKSS'?

The couple has worked together in The Kapil Sharma Show and Zee's Summer Express 2017. Bhosale once told Bollywood Bubble, "The first time we met was for a show in Dubai. It was my first comedy gig... We're extremely compatible...our frequencies and vibes match... We have a spark together, between us, and that's where I felt that she is the one for me."

Look at their careers, professional achievements

Also a qualified doctor, Bhosale is best known for bringing alive Sanjay Dutt's voice, gait, and mannerisms and also trained Ranbir Kapoor for Sanju (2018). Bhosale seeks heavy inspiration from Dutt and it was only after watching Munna Bhai MBBS that he decided to become a doctor! Mishra, too, is a woman of many talents and is a comedienne, singer, performer, and mimicry artist.