Comedian-couple Sugandha Mishra, Sanket Bhosale booked for violating COVID-19 norms

Written by Siddhant Pandey Twitter Last updated on May 07, 2021, 07:08 pm

Comedians Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale have been booked for violating COVID-19 norms at their recent wedding in the Phagwara town of Punjab.

Notably, in light of the outbreak in Punjab, wedding ceremonies are only allowed with up to 10 guests.

However, a purported video clip from Mishra and Bhosale's wedding on April 26 showed a large gathering.

Here are more details.

Details

Case registered against bride, groom, attendees, wedding venue

A case was registered against Mishra, the groom, the owner of the resort, and participants of the ceremony under Indian Penal Code Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and Section 51 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, Hindustan Times reported.

No arrest has been made so far, Phagwara Sadar Station House Officer (SHO) Raghbir Singh had said on Thursday.

Quote

Case registered after seeing videos of couple's wedding: SHO Singh

HT quoted SHO Singh as saying, "We received some videos of the comedian's wedding function held at Phagwara's Club Cabana during April 25-26 where a large gathering was present, in violation of the COVID-19 guidelines. Thereafter, a case was registered."

Relationship

Wedding was earlier postponed due to COVID-19

Both Mishra and Bhosale are comedians known for their stint on The Kapil Sharma Show.

Mishra has had a long career in television, starting with her appearance on The Great Indian Laughter Challenge in 2008.

Mishra had earlier said that the wedding was originally supposed to be held in December 2020, however, the date was pushed back as she wanted a "grand" wedding.

Recent news

Recently, Bhosale made headlines over controversial ad

In late April, Bhosale had made headlines after appearing in an advertisement for Storia milkshakes.

In the advertisement, Bhosale appeared to mock Rahul Gandhi, a former President and leader of the Indian National Congress (INC)—incidentally the party that forms the government in Punjab.

On April 27, eight Congress workers were detained for vandalizing Storia's office at Mahakali Caves Road, Mumbai, TOI reported.