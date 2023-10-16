LE SSERAFIM's Kim Chae-won diagnosed with influenza; agency shares statement

By Aikantik Bag 01:06 pm Oct 16, 202301:06 pm

Kim Chae-won is suffering for Type A influenza

Kim Chae-won of LE SSERAFIM is currently prioritizing her health after being diagnosed with Type A influenza. The group had to cancel their FLAME RISES concerts in Bangkok, scheduled for October 7 and 8, as three members, including Kim, Huh Yun-jin, and Kazuha, fell ill. Fans have been worried about the singers and now the agency has shared an update on Kim's health.

Halting group activities to focus on health

LE SSERAFIM's agency, SOURCE MUSIC, shared an official statement that read, "Kim Chaewon has been in the process of recovering from Type A Influenza. However, persistent dizziness prompted her to make an additional hospital visit on Friday, October 13, during which she received medical advice to take a period of rest." The statement mentioned that Kim will refrain from group activities for the time being.

