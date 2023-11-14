Park Eun-bin's 'Castaway Diva' team apologizes: Here's what went wrong

By Tanvi Gupta 05:17 pm Nov 14, 202305:17 pm

'Castaway Diva' team issued apology over post-filming cleanup

Amid the success of the K-drama Castaway Diva, the production team issued an apology for lapses in their post-filming cleanup. It appears that prop stones used during the filming were left unattended on a beach of Jeju Island in this case. Suspicions surrounding the negligence surfaced online, prompting the team to address the issue. Starring Park Eun-bin, this drama premiered on October 28.

'CD' production team criticized for procedural and environmental lapses

Controversy erupted as numerous stones crucial to a pivotal scene were left unattended by the post-production team of CD. The particular scene features the main character crafting a massive "SOS" signal using rocks. The team is now under scrutiny for environmental and procedural lapses. Further, reports indicate potential neglect of necessary procedures to secure administrative city cooperation and permission for filming in public waters.

Post-production team pledged swift restoration of filming site

On Tuesday, responding to the controversy, the production team clarified their choice to leave stones in one location for "potential additional filming, following consultation with town officials." Amid continued backlash, an official statement was issued, expressing deep "apologies for any inconvenience caused to residents." The team acknowledged shortcomings in the filming process, pledging a swift restoration of the site to its original state.

Plotline: 'CD' weaves a tale of aspiration, isolation, rediscovery

CD unfolds the tale of a young girl aspiring to become a K-pop idol. Following her victory in a competition, she sets her sights on Seoul, South Korea's capital, for a crucial audition. However, an unforeseen accident strands her on an uninhabited island, leading to an unexpected 15-year isolation. The series intricately explores her journey from dreams of stardom to an unintended sojourn.

Meet the star-studded cast of this K-drama

In this K-drama, Park takes on the lead role of Seo Mok-ha. Kim Hyo-jin portrays Yoon Ran-joo, a forgotten pop star and Seo's favorite idol, while Chae Jong-hyeop plays Jung Ki-ho, Seo's former classmate turned producer at YGN's entertainment department. Cha Hak-yeon assumes the role of Jung's older brother, a news reporter, and Kim Joo-hun features as RJ Entertainment's CEO.