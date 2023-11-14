Why Gauahar Khan initially declined cameo in 'Ganapath'? Find out

By Tanvi Gupta 05:11 pm Nov 14, 2023

Gauahar Khan opens up about playing a cameo role in 'Ganapath'

Marking her return to the silver screen after a six-year film hiatus, Gauahar Khan made a guest appearance in the action-packed 2023 film Ganapath, starring Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon. She graced the screen as young Shroff's mother. However, the actor initially expressed reluctance to take on the role. In a recent interview with News18 Showsha, she revealed what changed her mind and addressed concerns about being typecast.

'Oh my god, I'm going to get bracketed..'

During the interview, Khan shared that she had no reservations about portraying a young mother and potentially being "typecast" in a particular role. "I never looked at it this way that, 'Oh my god, I'm going to get bracketed.' I asked myself, what's my presence like onscreen? It was that of a young pregnant woman. Yes, her child grows up to become someone else, but that's another story," the actor stated.

Why Khan was initially hesitant to take on this role?

On a separate note, Khan highlighted her reluctance to accept the role, as she didn't want to be pigeonholed as an actor who only takes on "minor roles" while receiving significant lead offers in the OTT space. She recounted her conversation with director Vikas Bahl, saying, "I had Shiksha Mandal and Bestseller last year. That's why I told Bahl that I don't think I should be playing this particular character in Ganapath at this point."

This is what eventually led her to sign the film!

Khan's decision to join the film changed when Bahl informed her that she would be working alongside Amitabh Bachchan and sharing scenes with him. "Bahl gave me the biggest bait and told me that Mr. Bachchan will be playing my father-in-law. After that, I probably told him a yes in a nanosecond. How many people get the opportunity to stand next to him?"

Meanwhile, Khan will make a comeback to small screen, too

Following the birth of her son Zehaan in May, Khan is set to make a return to the small screen as the co-host of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 alongside Rithvik Dhanjani. The actor, who previously participated in the show's third season in 2009, brings a wealth of experience, having hosted India's Raw Star in 2014. Khan's last television appearance was as a senior in Bigg Boss 14 in 2020.