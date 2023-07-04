Entertainment

Anurag Kashyap to star in 'Thalapathy' Vijay's 'Leo'

Written by Aikantik Bag July 04, 2023 | 12:55 pm 1 min read

Anurag Kashyap is a latest addition to the cast of 'Leo'

Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming film Leo is getting bigger day by day. From a magnificent star cast to being a part of Lokesh Cinematic Universe, Leo is unstoppable. Reports suggest that Anurag Kashyap has been roped in for a role in the film. The makers are supposed to do a short schedule in Kashmir and media reports suggest that Kashyap's portions will be shot there.

Kashyap's wish to be a part of LCU

Earlier, Kashyap spoke about his love for Lokesh Kanagaraj's storytelling and his signature- glorified death scenes. The Kennedy director also wished to die in an LCU film. It seems that his wish has been granted (at least the joining bit). The cast already includes Trisha Krishnan, Sanjay Dutt, Mysskin, Gautham Vasudev Menon, among others. The project is slated to release on October 19, 2023.

