By Isha Sharma 02:51 pm Oct 16, 202302:51 pm

Villains of the YRF Spy Universe

Yash Raj Films's ambitious Spy Universe started in 2012 with Ek Tha Tiger and now includes some of the biggest films of Hindi cinema such as Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, War 2 (unreleased), and Tiger Vs Pathaan (unreleased). Salman Khan will return to headline Tiger 3 this Diwali, with Emraan Hashmi playing the antagonist. Here are some other villains of the Spy Universe.

There were multiple villains in 'Ek Tha Tiger'

In Ek Tha Tiger, there was not one villain per se, but many of them kept impeding Tiger and Zoya's (Katrina Kaif) paths. One of these was Gavie Chahal, who essayed Abrar, a section captain of the ISI, and the other one was Samar Jai Singh as Rabinder, who played a former R&AW agent who decided to switch sides and join the ISI.

Remember the ruthless villain from 'Tiger Zinda Hai'?

In Tiger Zinda Hai﻿, Sajjad Delafrooz played Abu Usman, the leader of the ISC, an Iraqi terrorist group. The Iranian actor had said, "Bollywood was a childhood dream, but I realized that I need to work on myself. Hindi language was a major issue, so I worked for almost six years. I left my job as a PR manager and started acting in 2011."

Tiger Shroff as villain in 'War' was the major twist

In War, Tiger Shroff was entrusted with dual roles. In his first role, he played Khalid Rahmani, an R&AW agent who worked alongside Kabir (Hrithik Roshan). However, in the second portrayal, he became the antagonist and essayed Saurabh Patil, a former R&AW agent who turned into a traitor and joined the enemy side. Farid Haqqani, played by Keith Dallison, is another villain of War.

John Abraham earned appreciation for being worthy villain to Pathaan

John Abraham delivered one of his career-best performances as Jim, the antagonist of Pathaan﻿. Every celebrated hero needs a worthy villain, and Jim's character arc (with an emotion-heavy story about his dead wife and child), provides context behind his actions. Though Pathaan (SRK) eventually trampled Jim, we didn't see him die onscreen, so the possibility of him returning in future films is still open!

