Box office collection: '12th Fail' is passing every momentum test

Vikrant Massey is one of the most adept actors in Bollywood and he has done some stellar work across celluloid and OTT. His recent theatrical release 12th Fail has become a box office phenomenon. The social drama proved that good content will pick up momentum with positive word of mouth and the film is set to surpass the Rs. 25 crore mark.

Displaying impressive hold on weekdays

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Vidhu Vinod Chopra directorial earned Rs. 1.3 crore (early estimates) on Tuesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 24.17 crore in India. The movie received rave reviews from critics too. The cast includes Sukumar Tudu, Medha Shankar, Harish Khanna, Sanjay Bishnoi, and Suraj Naagar, among others. The movie revolves around UPSC aspirants and their struggles.

