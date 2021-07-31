Vikrant Massey, Bobby Deol wrap up shoot for 'Love Hostel'

From left: Vikrant Massey, Sanya Malhotra, Bobby Deol and Shanker Raman

Actors Vikrant Massey and Bobby Deol on Saturday said they have finished the filming for their upcoming movie Love Hostel. The two actors, who star alongside Sanya Malhotra in the crime thriller, shared the news on their respective social media accounts. Vikrant shared a photo with Bobby, Sanya, and director Shanker Raman on his Instagram to announce the completion of the shoot.

The film is a gift for the audiences, says Bobby

Vikrant wrote on Instagram, "What a beautiful journey it has been so far, can't wait to unfold what lies ahead. It's a wrap! #LoveHostel." Bobby shared the same photo and said the film is a gift to the audience. "It's a wrap for us but a gift for you guys! #LoveHostel @sanyamalhotra_ @vikrantmassey@gaurikhan @mundramanish @_gauravverma@redchilliesent @drishyamfilms," he posted.

'Love Hostel' is set against backdrop of rustic North India

Love Hostel is produced by Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma of Red Chillies Entertainment along with Manish Mundra of Drishyam Films. Shanker, best known for making Pankaj Tripathi-starrer Gurgaon, has written and directed the movie. It is set against the backdrop of rustic North India and traces the volatile journey of a young couple being hunted by a ruthless mercenary.

A story of star-crossed lovers who take on the world

The star-crossed lovers take on the entire world and then some more in search of their fairytale ending. This is a survival tale in the game of power, money, and principles with mayhem and bloodshed, the film's synopsis reads. Love Hostel marks the second collaboration between Red Chillies Entertainment and Drishyam films, after their critically-acclaimed 2020 film Kaamyaab.