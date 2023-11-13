'Stay safe,' remarks Salman on fireworks during 'Tiger 3' screening

By Aikantik Bag 04:26 pm Nov 13, 202304:26 pm

'Tiger 3' is running in theaters now

Tiger 3 release and Diwali coincided and it has been no short of an explosion! The movie has become a viewers' favorite and it is on a grand journey on the commercial front. Recently, viewers reported that several fans burst crackers inside the theaters during the actioner's screening. Now, Salman Khan has broken silence on the reports and circulating viral videos.

Khan asked everyone to 'stay safe'

Khan took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "I'm hearing about fireworks inside theaters during Tiger 3. This is dangerous. Let's enjoy the film without putting ourselves and others at risk. Stay safe." The video making rounds on social media is from a theater in Malegaon. The Maneesh Sharma directorial has earned Rs. 94 crore globally on Day 1 and will record more records.

