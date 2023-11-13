Viral 'Tiger 3' video shows fans bursting crackers inside theaters

﻿Tiger 3 craze has taken over theaters across India. The Salman Khan-headlined film has been the perfect Diwali gift for fans. However, a viral video suggests that several fans ignited firecrackers inside a Malegaon theater on Sunday leading to chaos. Social media has been flooded with videos of the frightening event, which could have easily turned into a catastrophic situation.

In the widely-shared video, enthusiastic fans lit multiple firecrackers during Khan's introductory scene in Tiger 3. The ensuing chaos led to audience members scrambling for the exits in fear for their safety. It has been reported that similar occurrences took place in other theaters as well. The actioner is the fifth installment of the YRF Spy Universe and it also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in pivotal roles.

