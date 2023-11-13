David Harbour teases future of Hopper-Joyce in 'Stranger Things 5'

By Tanvi Gupta

David Harbour, who plays Jim Hopper in the hit Netflix series Stranger Things, recently hinted at the show's conclusion during his appearance at Motor City Comic Con. Harbour disclosed that Season 5 would have a "real ending" and that events would culminate in a "very real way." Additionally, he teased fans about the resolution of Hopper's romantic storyline with Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder).

Why does this story matter?

In the show, supernatural battles from the "Upside Down" often take center stage, but the underlying romantic tension between Byers and police chief Hopper has been a consistent thread. Their relationship, evolving from shared concerns for Byers's son Will in Season 1 to deep friendship and something more romantic in Season 4, kept viewers intrigued.

Harbour teased developments in 'Jopper's relationship in Season 5

At the Comic Con event, when asked about the evolving relationship between Hopper and Byers, Harbour emphasized the growth of their on-screen connection in Season 3 and Season 4. He teased the possibility of new relationships unfolding in the last installment. Further, the actor also praised Ryder as a "terrific and talented actor," leaving fans eager for the upcoming season.

Harbour's playful response to fan's question about kissing Ryder

In response to a young fan's inquiry about his on-screen kiss with Ryder on Stranger Things, Harbour delivered a light-hearted reply. He humorously stated, "I'm a very professional person. I take what I do very seriously and I wanted to play the character fullest of their stance so the audience experiences catharsis. As Hopper really, really enjoyed, I did my best to do that."

No sixth season, story to end with Season 5: Harbour

Harbour was also questioned about the possibility of a sixth season. He informed attendees that Netflix had already determined that Season 5 would be the series finale. Harbour elaborated that the narrative, which started with the Upside Down, is "one complete story" and will reach its conclusion with Season 5's last episode. In a previous interview, Harbour commended the final season's scripts, asserting that the Duffer Brothers continue to surpass themselves.

Meanwhile, 'Stranger Things 5' ready to roll after strike resolution

Following the resolution of the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) strike, Stranger Things 5 is set to return to its regular schedule. In a separate conversation with PEOPLE, Harbour expressed his enthusiasm to begin filming, stating he was "thrilled" to work on the series's conclusion. He shared that he received a call about resuming production just 10 minutes after the strike ended and is eager to get back to work in Atlanta.

Know more about 'Stranger Things 5' release date, plotline

The sci-fi thriller, which premiered in the summer of 2016, is anticipated to wrap with Season 5 sometime in 2024. On last year's Stranger Things Day (November 6), the title of the Season 5 premiere episode was revealed: The Crawl. Recently, the creators shared the first few lines of the upcoming season: "The sound of Cold Wind. Groaning Trees. And..."