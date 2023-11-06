Box office collection: 'UT 69' fails to cross Rs. 1cr

'UT 69' box office collection

Entrepreneur Raj Kundra has been one of the most controversial figures in India in recent times. The businessman's involvement in the alleged pornography case took the country by storm and the same has been made into a film titled UT 69. This marked Kundra's acting debut and as per the box office collection, the movie has been quite disastrous.

Crucial week ahead before Diwali releases

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Shahnawaz Ali directorial earned Rs. 17 lakh (early estimates) on Sunday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 47 lakh in India. The film revolves around Kundra's time in Arthur Road Jail. The film received negative reviews from critics and the word of mouth has not been great either. This week will be a test of time for this biopic.

