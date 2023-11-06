'La La Land' to 'Cruella': Emma Stone's most iconic films

'La La Land' to 'Cruella': Emma Stone's most iconic films

By Isha Sharma 04:15 am Nov 06, 2023

Emma Stone turned a year older on Monday

Emma Stone has solidified herself as one of Hollywood's biggest actors. She is the recipient of all major film awards: an Academy Award, a BAFTA Award, and a Golden Globe. Also a producer, she's known for standing her own in multistarrers and owning solo projects while ensuring commercial success, a feat not everyone can boast. On her 35th birthday, let's explore her iconic films.

'Crazy, Stupid, Love' (2011)

The romantic comedy film Crazy, Stupid, Love featured some of the biggest names in Hollywood: Steve Carrell, Julianne Moore, Stone, Ryan Gosling, Marisa Tomei, and Kevin Bacon. Stone was nominated in the Best Performance-Female category at the MTV Awards and won Favorite Actress and Favorite Comedic Actress at the People's Choice Awards. Helmed by Glenn Ficarra and John Requa, it is streaming on JioCinema.

'The Amazing Spider-Man' films

Stone was paired opposite her ex-boyfriend Andrew Garfield in The Amazing Spider-Man film series directed by Marc Webb. While Garfield essayed Peter Parker, aka Spider-Man, Stone was the female protagonist, Gwen Stacy. The film series boasted a large ensemble comprising Rhys Ifans, Jamie Foxx, Dane DeHaan, Embeth Davidtz, Sally Field, Felicity Jones, and Irrfan Khan, among others. Both movies are available on Netflix.

'Cruella' (2021)

Stone was the soul of Cruella, helmed by Craig Gillespie with a screenplay by Dana Fox and Tony McNamara. Stone's character, as the name suggests, was molded based on Dodie Smith's 1956 novel The Hundred and One Dalmatians's cynosure: Cruella de Vil. It fetched Stone a nomination for Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical at the 79th Golden Globe Awards.

'La La Land' (2016)

La La Land took the world by storm upon its release in 2016 and went on to win six Academy Awards: Best Director (Damien Chazelle), Best Actress (Stone), Best Cinematography, Best Original Score, Best Original Song (City of Stars), and Best Production Design. Apart from the leads Gosling and Stone, it also starred Finn Wittrock, John Legend, and JK Simmons.

'Poor Things' (2023)

Stone and Mark Ruffalo's science fantasy black comedy Poor Things premiered at the Venice International Film Festival in September, where it received a 10-minute-long standing ovation. Poor Things draws its story from a namesake 1992 novel by Scottish writer Alasdair Gray. It will be released in the US on December 8, but early critic reviews have already called it one of Stone's best performances.