By Isha Sharma 11:01 am Oct 30, 2023

Hollywood celebrities' Halloween costumes this year

We're in the "spooky season" and what better way to celebrate it than by dressing up in the scariest and the most iconic costumes to celebrate Halloween? Reportedly, the who's who of Hollywood—including Megan Fox, Justin Bieber, and Paris Hilton﻿—gathered at the annual Casamigos Halloween party on "Freaky Friday" in Beverly Hills. Some others seemingly attended different parties and flashed their looks on Instagram.

Chloe Bailey, Justin and Hailey Bieber

Chloe Bailey channeled Game of Thrones vibes and dressed up as Khaleesi, Daenerys Targaryen, the mother of Dragons. Bieber, on the other hand, was papped in a snorkeling mask, flippers, and a floral pink-colored shirt. His wife and model Hailey dressed as a character from Scary Movie, and the couple subsequently attended J Morgan and Michael Braun's Halloween Party in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Paris Hilton, Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly

Hilton was seen dialing fun to its maximum limit when she dressed up as Britney Spears from Spears's music video Toxic, which came out in 2004. While sharing the image on Instagram, she captioned, "In honor of our Queen. Happy Halloween. #IconsOnly." Fox and Machine Gun Kelly were also captured having fun while donning indistinct Kill Bill attires from Quentin Tarantino's iconic movie.

Kendall Jenner and Adele

Kendall Jenner had one of the most iconic looks for Halloween and on Saturday, she posted images of herself dressed up as Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe. "Happy birthday mister president," she captioned her slew of photos. Singer Adele was completely soaked in the fervor of the eerie, chilly season as she dolled up as Morticia Addams from the Wednesday franchise!

Kelsea Ballerini and Kourtney Kardashian

Kelsea Ballerini didn't opt for an old character, but instead, wore Margot Robbie's hot pink costume and white hat from Greta Gerwig's Barbie. She wrote on Instagram, "Hi Barbie, Happy (early) Halloween." Kourtney Kardashian was perhaps the biggest surprise; she recreated her sister Kim Kardashian's look from the 2013 Met Gala. Back then, Kim was pregnant with North, and now, Kourtney is expecting, too.