5 Hollywood movies based on real-life badass women

By Namrata Ganguly 12:15 pm Oct 20, 2023

Hollywood women-centric movies based on true stories

In the annals of history, there exist stories of remarkable women whose courage, resilience, and unwavering determination have left an indelible mark on the world and Hollywood has brought some of these women to the forefront on the big screen. The below-listed films chronicle the journeys of women who defied norms, shattered barriers, and blazed a trail for future generations.

'Silkwood' (1983)

Inspired by real events, Mike Nichols's 1983 drama film Silkwood stars Meryl Streep as the titular character. Streep portrays Karen Silkwood who works at a plutonium processing plant and becomes an advocate for safety concerns and exposes hazardous conditions. The film delves into her journey, personal sacrifices, and the challenges she faces while raising important questions about corporate responsibility and whistleblowers.

'Erin Brockovich' (2000)

The 2000 riveting legal drama film Erin Brockovich, directed by Steven Soderbergh, stars Julia Roberts in an Oscar-winning role. Based on a true story, it follows the tenacious Erin Brockovich, an unconventional legal assistant who uncovers a water contamination scandal involving a powerful utility company. With wit and determination, she fights for justice, transforming from an ordinary woman into a champion for the underprivileged.

'Made in Dagenham' (2010)

Directed by Nigel Cole, the 2010 inspirational drama film Made in Dagenham stars Sally Hawkins, Bob Hoskins, and Andrea Riseborough, among others. Set in the late 1960s, it chronicles the true story of female workers at the Ford Dagenham car plant in the UK who demand equal pay and fair treatment. It celebrates their courageous fight for women's rights and gender equality.

'The Iron Lady' (2011)

Directed by Phyllida Lloyd, the 2011 biographical drama film The Iron Lady provides a captivating portrayal of Margaret Thatcher, the first female Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. Streep received an Oscar for her performance as Thatcher. Through a mix of flashbacks and present-day sequences, it explores her remarkable political career, personal challenges, and the indelible impact she made on the world stage.

'The Post' (2017)

Directed by Steven Spielberg, the 2017 film The Post is a gripping political drama that stars Streep and Tom Hanks. It chronicles the true story of The Washington Post's decision to publish the Pentagon Papers, classified documents that exposed the US government's deception during the Vietnam War. The film explores the critical role of a free press in holding the powerful accountable.