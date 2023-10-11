'Sherlock' to 'All of Us Strangers': Andrew Scott's best performances

1/6

Entertainment 2 min read

'Sherlock' to 'All of Us Strangers': Andrew Scott's best performances

By Namrata Ganguly 05:37 pm Oct 11, 202305:37 pm

Andrew Scott's best movies, shows

Most of us know and love Andrew Scott as the Hot Priest from Fleabag or when as Sherlock Holmes's nemesis Moriarty, he asks, "Did you miss me?" He has stolen the spotlight and won hearts every time he appeared on stage and has given his all to each and every role he has portrayed. We got you some of his best roles.

2/6

'All of Us Strangers' (2023)

Starring Scott, Paul Mescal, Jamie Bell, and Claire Foy, the latest romantic fantasy film All of Us Strangers, directed by Andrew Haigh, is based on Taichi Yamada's 1987 Japanese novel Strangers. It's a tale of love and loneliness in which Scott brings to life the character of Adam, a gay screenwriter dealing with the first phase of depression.

3/6

'Black Mirror' (2019- )

Scott delivered a powerful performance in the Netflix sci-fi anthology Black Mirror's episode titled Smithereens. As a distraught cab driver, Scott conveys the character's despair and desperation with chilling authenticity and simultaneously evokes sympathy in the viewers. He takes hostage an intern to reach the social media company's CEO to make a demand. He earned a Primetime Emmy nomination for his performance.

4/6

'Hamlet' (2018)

Scott's portrayal of the titular character in the film adaptation of Shakespeare's iconic tragedy Hamlet, directed by Robert Icke, Rhodri Huw, and Ilinca Radulian was nothing short of a revelation. Scott's commanding stage presence and emotionally charged and the most soft-spoken delivery breathed new life into Hamlet's famous soliloquy. His interpretation brought a fresh perspective to the timeless character, blending vulnerability with raw intensity.

5/6

'Fleabag' (2016-2019)

Ever since the second season of Phoebe Waller-Bridge's British comedy-drama show Fleabag premiered, Scott was labeled as the "Hot Priest." Be it when he says "F*** you" in the first scene or "It'll pass" in the last scene, his portrayal of the complex character of a church Father exuded charm and wit. Also, his chemistry with the titular character (Waller-Bridge) sizzled on screen.

6/6

'Sherlock' (2010-2017)

Scott's portrayal of the enigmatic and morally ambiguous character, Professor James Moriarty, in the popular Primetime Emmy-winning series Sherlock has to be one of his best. With his iconic charisma and unpredictability, his impeccable acting skills brought a fresh and chilling dimension to the iconic villain. The show stars Benedict Cumberbatch as the titular character, Detective Sherlock Holmes.